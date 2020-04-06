Sneak Peek: “Manifest” Season Finale

"Manifest" wraps up its season tonight...with one character missing and another just hours from death.

The abduction of Cal’s son causes a rift between Ben stone and his cop sister, Michaela.

It comes just hours after Michaela’s marriage to Zeke, a final hurrah for a man who’s made peace with his imminent passing.

That moment plays out for Matt long’s character as he and his real life family celebrate the birth of a son two weeks ago…as the coronavirus was taking hold of the country.

“Luckily, they were still allowing one person to come into the maternity ward, but there were no other visitors in the whole hospital, so it was totally silent and quiet which was really nice for us,” Long says.



His son’s arrival has made for a welcomed homebound diversion.

“That’s been incredibly exciting and uplifting and a huge ray of light and hope in this really weird time that we’re all living in,” Long says.

“Manifest” airs tonight at 9 pm, right after “The Voice.”

