Sneak Peek: “Lincoln Rhyme”

by: Mark Barger

(NBC)  A hit movie from 1999 serves as the basis for a new drama starting tonight: “Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt For The Bone Collector.”

Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie starred in the big screen version.

In this version, it’s Russell Hornsby playing the paralyzed New York forensics expert and Arielle Kebbel his protoge.

They’re hoping to build on what began in the film, and even before that, in a series of books.

We’re going to bring a lot of old fans, who are fans of the book and fans of the film, I think, to the series, which will bring in new fans,” Hornsby says. 

