Sneak Peek: “Council Of Dads”

New drama follows a father drawing up contingency plans...and a trio of friends to help guide his children through life, as he battles cancer.

(NBC) A new family drama, “Council Of Dads,” arrives on NBC Tuesday.

It’s based on a father making contingency plans for his family as he battles cancer.

Tom Everett Scott plays the dad who enlists a trio of friends to help guide his children after he’s gone.

Author Bruce Feiler did it in real life. His book inspired the series.

“It’s a way to invite your friends into the thing that’s most important to you,” he says.

Feiler survived his cancer battle. Scott’s character does not.

Tuesday’s premiere episode introduces the council, who bring varied perspectives to the parenting table.

