Sneak Peek: “Beverly Hills Dog Show”

Glitz, glitter and a litter of celebrities take center stage when the Beverly Hills Dog Show airs Sunday night.

(NBC) Pets have always had a special place in the human heart, and perhaps now more than ever. Furry loved ones are giving much needed companionship during this quarantine period.

Sunday night, that bond will be celebrated on NBC with the Beverly Hills Dog Show.

The competition took place early in the year, before social distancing rules went into effect, and features stars from both the American Kennel Club and the National Broadcasting Company.

Not as formal as November’s National Dog Show, this puppy pageant rolls out the red carpet for pooches and people alike.

The show was taped in February, but production was delayed as the COVID-19 pandemic grew.

Host John O’Hurley says the broadcast couldn’t be coming at a better time.

“It’s a perfect piece of family entertainment, and something that inspires and makes you feel good,” O’Hurley says, “and boy we could use that right now I think.”

