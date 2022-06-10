ARLINGTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Six Flags Over Texas just announced its summer lineup, sure to have the whole family ready for a fun adventure.

Six Flags detailed that two new rides were added along with a new pass that “provides more flexibility and value than ever before.”

Check out the list of summer events that Six Flags released:

Father’s Day, June 18 & 19 – Families can celebrate the important “dad” in their lives while challenging thrilling coasters, yummy eats, and craft beers;

Families can celebrate the important “dad” in their lives while challenging thrilling coasters, yummy eats, and craft beers; Coca-Cola July 4th Fest, July 2 to 4 – One of North Texas’ most spectacular fireworks shows – shot from the top of the 300-foot Oil Derrick Tower – runs nightly July 2 through July 4; Guests can celebrate the red, white, and blue with an ice-cold Coca-Cola and heart-pounding thrills rides like New Texas Giant and Shock Wave or beat the summer heat with El Aserradero and the all-new Pirates of Speelunker Cave. This event is included with theme park admission.



Six Flags added that guests can enjoy expanded entertainment including:

Six Flags Roller Coaster Coffee , an all-new coffee and pastry shop serving iced and hot beverages, including espresso, coffee, tea, pastries, cakes, and sweets;

, an all-new coffee and pastry shop serving iced and hot beverages, including espresso, coffee, tea, pastries, cakes, and sweets; Two new summer shows Nothin’ But a Good Time and Mic Check;

Nothin’ But a Good Time and Mic Check; New cooling stations are available throughout the park, offering shade and complimentary water for guests.

Along with the new summer lineup, Six Flags announced a new pass program that will feature three different levels of benefits to suit each guest’s situation. The new program offers the option of 12 easy monthly payments:

Annual Thrill Seeker Pass ; $115.00 or 12 payments of $9.62; Includes access to Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Arlington plus general parking and special savings;

; Annual Extreme Pass ; $175.00 or 12 payments of $14.62; Includes access to all Six Flags Outdoor Parks including Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio and Frontier City in Oklahoma City, plus general parking, two Junior Passes and special savings;

; Annual Ultimate Pass ; $350.00 or 12 payments of $29.24; Includes access to all Six Flags Outdoor Parks including Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio and Frontier City in Oklahoma City, plus preferred parking, two Junior Passes, a ten-meal dining plan, and special savings.

;

Guests will have a Summer Pass option which includes access to Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Arlington, plus general parking through Labor Day for $69.99 or two payments of $35.00, said Six Flags.

Access to the Six Flags Annual Pass, along with operating dates and hours, can be found on the Six Flags website or through the Six Flags App.