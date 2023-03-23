AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Vessel of Humanity and Compassion is set to host Shi Lees’s 7th Annual Citywide Easter egg hunt starting at 1 p.m. on April 9, at Bones Hooks Park.

According to a VOHC press release, free Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food will be served after the hunt until the food is gone.

Officials detailed that there will be approximately a thousand toys to be found during the hunt, including 50-60 bikes, scooters, skateboards, rollerblades, hoverboards, and skates.

According to the release, officials are currently taking donations of candy, plastic eggs, confetti eggs, toys, and any other Easter celebration-related items.

To make a monetary donation visit the Vessel of Humanity and Compassion website.

For more information regarding the event contact, Tremaine Brown at 806-517-7677.