‘Sesame Street’ coronavirus special

'Sesame Street' characters create a video to help kids cope during the coronavirus pandemic.

(FOX NEWS) — “Sesame Street” is helping young kids cope with the confusion of the coronavirus.

Beloved characters Elmo and Cookie Monster, along with celebrity guests including “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anne Hathaway all taking part in the 30-minute special, “sesame street: Elmo’s Playdate” aimed at entertaining families through these uncertain times.

The special is set to air on Tuesday, April 14th on HBO, PBS kids, and other Warner Media television channels.

It will be broadcast in Canada, Australia, and the U.K. at a later date.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: