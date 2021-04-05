‘Selena: The Series’ part two is coming to Netflix

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Part two of Netflix’s show “Selena: The Series,” which chronicles the beloved Tejano singer, Selena Quintanilla, and her band, will premiere next month.
Fans and show enthusiasts will be able to pick up where season one left off on May 4.
Quintanilla was a bilingual superstar who was shot and killed 25 years ago by an obsessed former employee. She was just 23 at the time when killed in South Texas.
As Selena’s career gains momentum, the singer fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and expand her businesses.Netflix
Season one had mostly favorable ratings with a 6.7/10 average on Internet Movie Database while suffering a 33% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
