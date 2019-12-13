Scarlett Johansson Returns To “Saturday Night Live”

This will mark her first time hosting "Saturday Night Live" since becoming engaged to Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost.

(NBC) Scarlett Johansson, an actress who’s built her career on dramatic roles, gets to scratch her comedic itch once again this week as host of “Saturday Night Live.”

Johansson definitely knows her way around Studio 8H. Her “SNL” connection stretches back to 2006.

“It’s very difficult for me to even remember the first couple of times I hosted because it feels like this big blur,” she says. “But each time that I’ve hosted, its gotten easier to be present and in the moment, and really enjoy the week.”

Johansson’s got even more to enjoy this week: Multiple Golden Globe and SAG award nominations, both for her and her films “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit.”

This will also mark her first time hosting “Saturday Night Live” since becoming engaged to Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost.

“Every other time I’ve hosted SNL, you’re having this kind of isolated experience, but now I get to share that with somebody who’s living the exact same experience, and it’s great!” she says.

