Save Mel Brooks and other comedic legends from COVID-19

Legendary comedian Mel Brooks' son, Max posts a funny video on the importance of social distancing and protecting the elderly from the coronavirus.

(NBC NEWS) — The son of comedic legend Mel Brooks is on a mission, to save his famous father from the coronavirus.

Max Brooks, sharing a video with tips we can all use to keep our loved ones healthy.

With, of course, a healthy dose of humor.

