San Jacinto Arts Project to open Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the San Jacinto Arts Project announced details for its premiere, which will occur Thursday evening (Sept. 30).

According to a news release from the arts project, the San Jacinto Arts Project will begin its neighborhood arts show at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the Rockin’ OT, located at 3100 SW Sixth. This is the third neighborhood arts show, following the North Heights and the Barrio Arts projects.

“Through these shows, we capture the history of early Amarillo and invite artists to tell our stories through painting, photography, sculpture and more,” the release states. “All art is for sale with some of the proceeds benefitting the neighborhood. This show will help the San Jacinto Neighborhood Association with their efforts to improve the community in San Jacinto.”

The artwork will be judged and artists will have the chance to win more than $3,000 in awards because of a partnership with Amarillo National Bank. According to the release, the San Jacinto Arts Project will be open through Oct. 2. Attendees can take a VIP tour prior to the show’s start. More information regarding the VIP tour can be found on the association’s website.