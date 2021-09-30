San Jacinto Art Project highlights landmarks through local artists

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Through the initial two neighborhood art projects, Melynn Huntley, the event’s coordinator, said an overarching story comes out in the art featured, connecting people to the city’s history, as well as the specific neighborhood’s history.

In a comment made to her during one of the past events, an individual told Huntley ‘I can read history and I hear it in my head. But when I see it in art, I see it in my heart,’ which what Huntley said the overall goal of the initiative is.

“That to me, was exactly what we were trying to do,” Huntley said. “We are trying to communicate, trying to save the history of Amarillo through art.”

Works that make up the third round of the neighborhood art project, featuring landmarks from the San Jacinto neighborhood, will premiere at 6:45 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 30) at the Rockin’ OT, located at 3100 SW Sixth. This comes after the North Heights neighborhood and the Barrio neighborhood were featured in the previous arts projects.

Huntley said the San Jacinto Arts Project highlights the uniqueness of the area, highlighting Route 66 and various places including The Nat as well as San Jacinto Elementary. What stands out to Huntley about this show is the different local artists taking iconic locations and expressing their own views of those landmarks.

The proceeds from the arts project will go towards the San Jacinto Neighborhood Association, helping fund some of the items included in the neighborhood plan. Kathryn Traves, the president of the association, said the goal is to raise $8,000 to $10,000 through this art show.

Some of the artwork included in the show speaks to the mission of the association as a whole, Traves said.

“To me, it’s just so heartwarming,” Traves said. “One of my favorites is the two little girls walking into San Jacinto Elementary holding hands, the class of 2034. That’s what we are doing this for, the next generation. It’s not going to happen overnight, but this is why we are working so hard, for these kids that are growing up in our neighborhood.”

The stories of the San Jacinto neighborhood speak through these pieces of art, Traves said. Traves has learned about the neighborhood more through being a part of this project.

“I love history, just learning the stories and how things used to be and, you know, how we have grown in a lot of ways,” she said.

Huntley expects other Amarillo neighborhoods to be featured through art projects in the future. She said she does not think this initiative will stop, capturing the history of the city and its neighborhoods in the process.

Through being involved with the three different projects, Huntley said she sees commonalities among the three neighborhoods, as well as differences.

“I’ve learned that we have a lot more in common than we have differences,” Huntley said. “I’ve learned that every neighborhood has its struggles and its celebrations and that when we come together in things like this, we can understand each other better. If we can understand each other, our future will be brilliant.”

The San Jacinto Arts Project will be open through Saturday (Oct. 2). More information can be found at https://www.sjnamarillo.org.