Samuel L. Jackson’s voice available for Amazon devices

Samuel L. Jackson is a new celebrity voice for Amazon smart devices.

(CNN) — If you use an Amazon smart device you can now get most of your questions answered in the voice of Samuel L. Jackson.

Starting Thursday, for just 99-cents, you can hear the iconic actor’s voice responding to your requests for a weather forecast, music.

You can even ask Jackson-specific questions to learn more about the actor himself.

But he doesn’t replace Alexa’s voice — you have to include the phrase “Alexa, ask Samuel L. Jackson …” when you ask your question.

You can request a explicit or family-friendly versions of the responses as well.

The 99-cent price tag is an introductory offer.

The regular price will be $4.99.

