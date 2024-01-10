(KTLA) — On Wednesday morning, the nominees for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced by Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani via Instagram Live.

The nominees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles were announced by SAG Awards Committee Members Jason George and Woody Schultz with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher.

“Barbenheimer” — Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” — leads the pack with four nominations each.

As for the television category, “Succession” leads with five nominations.

On the big night, the legendary Barbra Streisand will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award “for career achievements and humanitarian accomplishments.”

Read the full list of nominations here:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Colman Domingo – “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti – “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy – “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright – “American Fiction”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown – “American Fiction”

Willem Dafoe – “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. – “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling – “Barbie”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple”

Penelope Cruz – “Ferrari”

Jodie Foster – “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

“The Guilded Age”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbot Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”

Pedro Pascal – “The Last of Us”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki – “The Crown”

Bella Ramsey – “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear”

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – “The Bear”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba – “Painkiller”

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things”

Brie Larson – “Lessons in Chemistry”

Be Powley – “A Small Light”

Ali Wong – “Beef”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer – “Fellow Travelers”

Jon Hamm – “Fargo”

David Oyelowo – “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Tony Shalhoub – “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

Steven Yeun – “Beef”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Ahsoka”

“Barry”

“Beef”

“The Last of Us”

“The Mandalorian”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

The SAG Awards are closely watched as an Oscar bellwether. Their picks don’t always align exactly with those of the film academy, but seldom is a best picture or acting winner not nominated first by SAG. That means any best picture hopes for films like “Poor Things” just took a hit. “Past Lives,” Celine Song’s tender love story, also was set back.

The SAG Awards will stream live globally on Netflix on Feb. 24, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.