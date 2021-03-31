Rodeo Houston themed “Local Love Rodeo Cook-Off” at RISE Rooftop April 3rd

HOUSTON (CW39) Since the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced on February 3rd, it was canceling RODEOHOUSTON® for its 2021 run, due to the ongoing health situation, local businesses have tried to find ways to support the local tradition.

“Local Love Presents: Rodeo Cook-Off Edition” is scheduled from noon this Saturday till 2am.

One downtown venue is doing just that. RISE Rooftop is celebrating the spirit of Rodeo Houston with a special family event scheduled for this weekend.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐫𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐬. 𝐖𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐨 𝐦𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐰𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐇𝐔𝐆𝐄 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭! 𝐖𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐬! RISE Rooftop

A full lineup of traditional entertainment for the kids includes a petting zoo and you have to have BBQ! Burns BBQ, Brookstreet BBQ and Emily’s will provide the eats for the all day event.

A mix of music entertainment includes 10-year-old DJ Renner, and DJ Riddler. Plus in true rodeo tradition, artists David Joel, Cannon Brand, Chase the Night are all on the lineup.