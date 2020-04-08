Rob Lowe considering ‘Tiger King’ adaptation

There may soon be a Tiger King adaption led by Rob Lowe.

(CNN) — Good news for “Tiger King” fans who are “roaring” for more madness.

Actor Rob Lowe and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy say they are “developing our version of this insane story.”

Earlier this week, Lowe posted a picture of himself dressed like Joe Maldonado-Passage, the star of the show.

The announcement was received with excitement from fellow celebrities including Chris Pratt and Gwyneth Paltrow.

For those not familiar with the show, it examines the life of Maldonado-Passage a former big-cat keeper known as “Joe Exotic.”

Last year he was found guilty of paying a hitman to kill his rival, Carole Baskin.

Maldonado-Passage says Baskin killed her husband and fed his remains to tigers and lions.

He’s serving 22-years for the attempted murder plot.

Baskin denies the accusation and has never been charged.

