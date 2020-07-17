Revisiting “Parenthood”

Fans of the drama "Parenthood" are now able to reconnect five years after its season finale thanks to the Peacock streaming service.

Even in the early days of filming “Parenthood,” Craig T. Nelson knew he was part of something special.

“When I heard what was being done, and I saw what was being done, hands down, I just knew,” he says.

Nelson played Zeek, patriarch of the Braverman family, whose highs and lows charmed viewers for six seasons.

“It captured, not only the dysfunction, but the intricacies of a family in a way that was very intelligent and very meaningful,” Nelson says of the show.

One of Nelson’s most memorable scenes came in Season 2. He largely improvised the wake up call to his granddaughter after she narrowly survived a drunk driving crash.

“It was the first time for me, that I’d watched something I’d done and I said, that’s good. That’s really good,” he recalls.

For an actor whose career has ranged from horror to comedy and even superhero animation, revisiting the Bravermans still hits Nelson in the heart.



“It was, without a doubt, one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of,” he says.

