Report: Father of Britney Spears agrees to step down as conservator

Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, 2012, left, and Britney Spears arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2015. Spears’ father has asked the court overseeing his daughter’s conservatorship to investigate her statements to a judge last week on the court’s control of her medical treatment and personal life. James Spears emphasized that in 2019 he relinquished his power over his daughter’s personal affairs, and has control only over her money. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (WGN) — The father of Britney Spears has agreed to step down as the pop star’s conservator, according to TMZ.

In new legal documents acquired by the outlet, Jamie Spears reportedly intends to work with the court to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator. Variety has since confirmed the reporting.

While Jamie Spears’ attorney maintains that there is no legal reason he should have step down, the document continues:

“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

Three weeks ago, Spears was appointed a new attorney to represent her in the very public battle.

Her attorney Mathew Rosengart requested that Spears’ father, Jamie, step down as her conservator, but that was rejected.

Spears spoke for the second hearing in a row, at one point calling the acts of the conservatorship that has governed her personal and financial affairs since early 2008 “cruelty.”

The hearing came three weeks after Spears dramatically addressed the court for the first time in open session, telling Penny she was being forced to take medication and use an intrauterine device for birth control, said she was not allowed to marry her boyfriend, and said she wanted to own her own money.

“I just want my life back,” Spears said on June 23.

Spears called the conservatorship “abusive,” and condemned her father and the others who have controlled it.