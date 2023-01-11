(The Hill) – Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will report to federal prison next week for bank and tax fraud charges after their request for bail was denied on Tuesday.

Court documents show U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross rejected the bail request as well as the couple’s request to extend their surrender date by 21 days, following arguments by FBI special agents.

As planned, the “Chrisley Knows Best” duo will begin their prison sentences in Florida on Jan. 17.

In November, Ross sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison plus 16 months of probation, and Julie to seven years behind bars and 16 months of probation, respectively. They were convicted last year on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.

“The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work,” federal prosecutors previously wrote of the couple. “The jury’s unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner.”

Prosecutors have said the couple submitted fake documents to banks and managed to secure more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. Once that scheme fell apart, they walked away from their responsibility to repay the loans when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy. While in bankruptcy, they started their reality show and “flaunted their wealth and lifestyle to the American public,” prosecutors wrote. When they began making millions from their show, they hid the money from the IRS to avoid paying taxes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.