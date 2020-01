Rascal Flatts announces farewell tour to kick off in June

(CNN) — The country music group Rascal Flatts is capping off a 20-year career with a farewell tour later this year.

The band appeared on CBS This Morning Tuesday, saying the 2020 summer tour will be its last.

The tour will be called “The Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway.”

It starts on June 11th in Indianapolis.

The last show is scheduled for on October 17th in West Palm Beach.

