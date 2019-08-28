Rare Steve Jobs signed toy story poster to be auctioned

A "Toy Story" poster signed by Pixar co-founder Steve Jobs is to beauctioned off on August 29th.

Fans will get a chance to own a piece of Pixar history.

A rare “Toy Story” poster autographed by Steve Jobs will soon go under the hammer.

The co-founder of Apple ran Pixar Animations Studios when its first blockbuster success “Toy Story” hit theaters in 1995.

According to the auction house, Jobs signed the poster sometime after 1995, when the first entirely computer-animated feature film debuted.

Jobs’ autographs are famously rare.

The auction house notes that a recent survey found there are less than ten items autographed by Jobs.

Bidding for the poster will begin on August 29th with a starting price of $25,000 dollars.