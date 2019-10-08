Rare James Bond posters up for auction

Various rare James Bond poster up for auction in London

(FOX NEWS) — A collection of rare James Bond movie posters is set to go up for auction in London.

The sale features more than 460 pieces from the Adam Carter-Jones collection.

The collections span’s the entire 26 film history of the iconic super spy from 1962’s “Dr. No” through 2015’s “Spectre.”

The current auction record for a James Bond poster was set back in April 2019 after a “Dr. No” poster sold at Sotheby’s for over $107,000.

The lot being sold at this upcoming auction is expected to achieve in excess of $307,000.

The auction will take place at movie memorabilia specialists Prop Store on November fifth.