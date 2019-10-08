Rare James Bond posters up for auction

Entertainment

Various rare James Bond poster up for auction in London

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — A collection of rare James Bond movie posters is set to go up for auction in London.

The sale features more than 460 pieces from the Adam Carter-Jones collection.

The collections span’s the entire 26 film history of the iconic super spy from 1962’s “Dr. No” through 2015’s “Spectre.”

The current auction record for a James Bond poster was set back in April 2019 after a “Dr. No” poster sold at Sotheby’s for over $107,000.

The lot being sold at this upcoming auction is expected to achieve in excess of $307,000.

The auction will take place at movie memorabilia specialists Prop Store on November fifth.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss