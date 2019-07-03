R. Kelly wants ex-wife to stop talking about him publicly

FILE – In this June 26, 2019, file photo, Musician R. Kelly departs from the Leighton Criminal Court building after a status hearing in his criminal sexual abuse trial in Chicago. Lawyers for Kelly are asking a judge in Chicago to fine and jail his ex-wife for breaking a confidentiality clause in their divorce agreement. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg said in a Tuesday, July 2, 2019, filing that Andrea Kelly appeared “on countless media outlets disparaging Robert Kelly and making accusations and charges.” (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Lawyers for R&B singer R. Kelly are asking a judge in Chicago to fine and jail his ex-wife for breaking a confidentiality clause in their divorce agreement.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg said in a Tuesday filing that Andrea Kelly appeared “on countless media outlets disparaging Robert Kelly and making accusations and charges.” The singer faces more than 20 sex-related counts in Cook County criminal courts alleging he abused and assaulted women. He denies all wrongdoing.

Andrea Kelly’s lawyer says the singer has broken the confidentiality agreement himself many times.

The couple’s divorce has garnered attention since the singer was jailed for three days in March for failing to pay about $160,000 in child support. The next hearing in the case is July 10.

