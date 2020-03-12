‘Queer Eye’ renewed for season 6

(CNN) — The “Fab Five” is heading to Texas.
Netflix has renewed the reality show “Queer Eye” for a sixth season — set in Austin.
The show follows five make-over experts Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France — as they give “make-betters” to deserving people.
Previous seasons were set in Atlanta and Missouri.
The upcoming fifth season — debuting this summer — was filmed in Philadelphia last year.
