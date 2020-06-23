“Queen” honored with postage stamps

Britain's Royal Mail honors the legendary band with some "Killer Queen" postage stamps marking 50 years since its formation

(FOX NEWS) — Legendary rock band “Queen” is honored with postage stamps.

Britain’s royal mail is putting the band on more than a dozen stamps.

They’re a mix of album covers and images from various live shows.

Frontman Freddie Mercury was previously honored on a stamp in 1999, as part of the service’s Millenium series.

Mercury was also an admitted stamp collector in his childhood.

The Beatles, Elton John, Pink Floyd, and David Bowie have also appeared on British postage.

The queen stamps go on sale July 9th and will probably be gone in a “Flash.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: