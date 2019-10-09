Prof. Matthew McConaughey to join Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ on UT campus

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 20: Matthew McConaughey Visits “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” at Rockefeller Center on December 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas won’t just be the stage for Jimmy Fallon’s special show there this November. One of its professors (and minister of culture) will join “The Tonight Show:” actor and Austinite Matthew McConaughey.

Fallon announced McConaughey as the show’s guest during a “Today Show” segment Tuesday. He riffed on the idea of McConaughey’s professor day job during the announcement, jokingly imitating him for Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb: “I’m just thinking like when he grades his tests, he’s like, ‘Alright, these are all wrong, these are alright, alright, alright.’”

Fallon told the news anchors that the show is “going to be nuts” and that “they’re getting the togas ready” at UT Austin. When he announced the show in September, he said it would be the first time “The Tonight Show” would be done from a university. It’s also part of a partnership with Samsung.

The exact date of the show has not been announced.

McConaughey has made numerous appearances on “The Tonight Show,” including participating in its infamous games. In 2016, he and Fallon performed scenes written by children for its “Kid Theater” segment, and in 2018 he played a truth-or-lie game with Fallon and The Roots’ Tarik Trotter.