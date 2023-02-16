CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University recently announced that a prizewinning pianist will open the 2023 Grace Hamilton Piano Festival later this month.

According to a news release from the university, Hsiang Tu will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus, opening the festival. The concert will feature “The Ivory Menagerie,” a program featuring works inspired by the animal kingdom.

“I have had the pleasure of hearing Dr. Tu perform on multiple occasions, and our community is in for a real treat,” said Sarah Rushing, assistant professor of piano and festival co-director. “His animal-themed program includes works ranging from Baroque to present day and is sure to be a delight to children and adults alike.”

Throughout the festival, more than 80 students from the Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico will perform, concluding with an honors recital at 2 pm. on Feb. 25. The festival will also include a piano teachers’ workshop, which features a masterclass from Tu.

“Typically, piano playing is a solo endeavor; students spend hours perfecting their craft alone throughout the week,” Rushing said in the release. “The festival gathers pianists together from all over the Panhandle and surrounding regions and aims to foster a collaborative atmosphere where students can interact as they work toward their common goal of advancing as musicians.”

According to the release, admission is $10 for adults, $5 for non-WT students and free for festival participants along with WT students, faculty and staff with a Buff Gold Card.