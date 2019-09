Preview: NBC Fall Schedule

NEW YORK (AP) — The debate over who reigns supreme as the greatest rapper of the moment is never-ending and never settled. From LL Cool J vs Kool Moe Dee, Tupac vs. Biggie, Jay-Z vs. Nas, it's a time-honored discussion that's likely to be heard in any barbershop or boardroom where rap fans converge.

These days, while the names thrown out tend to be Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, the rap matrix is trying to sort out an unexpected entry: Rapsody.The witty, sharp-tonged MC may not only be the best female rapper, but the best lyricist in the entire genre — a compliment few women have garnered despite the genre being decades old.