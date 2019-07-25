Possible new Rocky film?

The action star hints at possibly bringing back the beloved character in a seventh edition to the series

Could Rocky be running up the museum steps again??

In a recent interview with Variety magazine, the 73-year-old actor says he has been working on a new film in the beloved franchise.

The news, confirmed by long-time series producer Irwin Winkler, who claims negotiations are underway for Stallone to star in and write the proposed film.

Stallone says his premise for the film would revolve around a young immigrant stuck in the U.S. during a family visit who meets the Italian stallion forming a bond with him.

If made, the film would be the seventh movie in the “Rocky” series. The last being 2006’s Rocky Balboa.

Stallone also brought the character back twice in the acclaimed Creed films in 2015 and 2018 and received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of the character in the first of those films.

The actor can be seen on screens this fall reprising another one of his classic characters John Rambo in the fifth edition to that series, titled “Rambo: Last Blood”.