Pool float wine glasses are here

When you want to float in your pool but you don't want to leave the water to have a nice sip of cool wine put your beverage in a floating wine glass

Summer’s officially here and now there’s a new way to keep your favorite beverage handy while you’re in the pool.

The beach glass company brings you floating wine glasses.

The perfect waterfront attendant, keeping you in the pool while you sip away on your favorite beverage.

The long-stemmed glasses have a bulb in the middle, and bob perfectly in the water.

They can also be pitched into the sand or ground if you’re at the beach or in your lounge chair in the yard.

The containers come in different shapes and colors to let you distinguish your drink type, and are made from sustainable materials.

Prices and types vary. Check them out at thebeachglass.com.