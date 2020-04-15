Playstation offering free games to keep you home

(CNN) — Sony is helping people “play at home” while they’re staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company announced that it is offering PlayStation 4 games for free.
Players can get “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection” which includes three games featuring treasure-hunting hero Nathan Drake.
Then there’s also “Journey” a single-player game about a mysterious cloaked character in a magical desert world.
The free download starts Wednesday and ends May 5th.
As part of the “Play at Home” initiative, Sony is also donating ten million dollars to support independent game developers during these difficult times.
