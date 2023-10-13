(WCMH) — Another exclusive preview from Hoda Kotb’s in-depth interview with Jada Pinkett Smith aired on NBC’s “Today” show Friday morning.

In the new clip, which is part of an hour-long special scheduled to air October 13 at 8 p.m. on NBC4, Pinkett Smith discussed the 2022 Academy Awards, when Will Smith slapped Oscar host Chris Rock on stage.

During the 2022 ceremony, Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith, who has been dealing with hair loss due to alopecia and had a shaved head. In response to the jab, Smith approached the stage, slapped Rock, and then turned and sat back down in his seat.

In the segment, Kotb observed that Pinkett Smith seemed visibly perturbed when Rock initially made a comment about her hair.

Pinkett Smith then explained why she reacted with an eye roll at the time.

“I did that eye roll not so much for me — and I think this is really important — but the fact that there could be a jab at alopecia,” said Pinkett Smith.

However, Pinkett Smith said her attention quickly shifted to Smith after he slapped Rock and yelled from his seat about keeping his “wife’s name” out of Rock’s mouth.

Pinkett Smith told Kotb she was stunned at the exchange on Oscar night.

“First of all, I’m really shocked because, mind you, I’m not there,” said Pinkett Smith. “We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time.”

Pinkett Smith went on to recall that she was, “really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on.”

The exclusive NBC News prime-time special comes nearly two years after the dramatic episode at the Hollywood event, which Pinkett has written about in an upcoming memoir, “Worthy,” set to be released on October 17.

In a previous excerpt from the interview that was released earlier in the week, Pinkett Smith revealed to Kotb that she and Smith have been separated for the past seven years.