Pickleball is fastest growing sport among retirees

(FOX NEWS) — One of the country’s fastest growing sports may surprise you.

Pickleball is getting pretty popular.

The sport has seen close to a 10 percent increase in participation over the last three years.

This, according to new data from the Sports and Fitness Industry Association also referred to as SFIA.

It’s similar to tennis but participants use paddles instead of rackets, and play on smaller courts.

One group in particular is helping the sport grow.

The SFIA says more than 20 percent of pickleball enthusiasts are retirees ages 65 and older adding, there’s now more than 3.3-million people across the country who actively play.

