Peter Fonda dead at 79

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WTVO) — “Easy Rider” actor Peter Fonda has died at the age of 79, according to TMZ.

The actor’s representatives confirmed Fonda passed away Friday morning at his home in Los Angeles, from respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

Peter is the son of Henry Fonda, the brother of Jane Fonda, and mother of Bridget Fonda.

The family released a statement, saying, “In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts.”

They added, “While we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and and love of life.”

Fonda’s most famous movie role was opposite Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson in the counter-culture classic, 1969’s “Easy Rider”.

Fonda was nominated for an Oscar for writing the “Easy Rider” screenplay; he was also nominated for Best Actor for his role in “Ulee’s Gold.”