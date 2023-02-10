CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum announced its newest exhibition, featuring artwork that highlights Palo Duro Canyon through drawings, paintings and photographs.

According to a news release from the museum, “On the Edge of the Plains” is an exhibition open at the museum through Fall 2023. The exhibition features artists from the museum’s permanent collection that have done works that showcases Palo Duro Canyon, centering on Georgia O’Keeffe’s “Red Landscape.”

“Palo Duro Canyon is a focal point of life in our region and the ways in which artists have viewed it are as diverse as the people who visit it,” Deana Craighead, the exhibition’s curator, said in the release. “While O`Keeffe is the inspiration for the exhibition, hers is just one of the many interpretations that span over 130 years of art history of our region.”

Other items featured in the exhibition include works by Frank Reaugh, Isabel Robinson, Alexandre Hogue, Maurice Bernson, and Olin Travis, along with works by regional artists Jim Jordan and Michael Raburn.

For more information about the exhibit, visit the museum’s website.