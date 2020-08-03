Pandemic Entertainment: Drive-In Revival Continues To Grow

Tribeca Enterprises and Walmart are teaming up to transform more than 150 parking lots across the country into drive-in movie theaters.

(NBC News) Even with easy-chair access to all the world’s entertainment, there’s still nothing like the experience of a drive-in movie.

Drive-ins had their moment during the booming car culture of post-war America, eventually taking a back seat to big air-conditioned multiplexes, but most of those indoor theaters are now closed due to health concerns. That’s lighting the way for drive-ins to steal the show once more.

Tribeca Enterprises, best known for its annual film festival, is helping facilitate the renaissance.

They’re doing it in some beloved American places, with showings at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Texas, and the historic Rose Bowl in California.

It’s not totally stuck in the past.

Their modern video screens can be seen in daylight, which means shows can start before sundown so the kids aren’t up too late.

In august, Tribeca drive-ins are expanding with showings in Walmart parking lots.

