Owen Wilson to host ‘SNL’ Season 47 premiere

(NBC) – “Saturday Night Live” kicks off Season 47 this weekend. The star of such films as “Wedding Crashers” Owen Wilson will host for the first time.

Even as season 47 beckons, there’s a back-to-school vibe for the “SNL” season premiere.

“You’re seeing your friends that you haven’t seen that much over the summer,” said cast member Heidi Gardener. “It’s a lot of hugging, it’s exciting. It’s like kind of overstimulating and then you have to remind yourself like, oh, wait, I’ve got to actually work. “

Feelings were close to the surface for cast members in last May’s finale, the first in front of a full in-person crowd since the pandemic.

“That was really emotional actually to walk out there and see a full audience,” cast member Ego Nwodim said. “And they are so warm and receptive. That was I’m never gonna forget that feeling.”

Masks and social distancing still rule the day on set as Wilson hosts, fresh off his success in the Disney Plus Marvel series, “Loki.”

“I’m such a huge fan, that I was just like, I feel like I’m working with one of my comedy heroes,” said Gardner. “I mean, he could certainly walk in with an ego, but he’s like so sweet and down to Earth and so kind to all of us, it’s going to be a great week.”

This adds to the “SNL” ongoing legacy, which has cast members mindful of their place in it.

“I remember my first day and I’m being like, am I doing this right?” said Nwodim. “I feel absolutely disoriented.”

“My first season, Aidy Bryant called me and she said, ‘Congratulations on like being part of an institution, you will always have this,’” said Gardner.

And fans continue having laughs from “Saturday Night Live.”

Watch “Saturday Night Live” this weekend with host Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacy Musgraves.

Next week, Kim Kardashian will host, then its Oscar winner Rami Malek and finally, in the fourth of four new shows to open the season, “Ted Lasso” himself, former cast member, Jason Sudeikis will host.