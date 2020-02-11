1  of  41
Oscars ratings fall 25 percent to all-time low

Entertainment

Audience of 23.6 million total TV viewers was a record low for ceremony

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — The Oscars won’t win any awards for ratings.

The US television audience for Sunday’s Academy Awards fell to an all-time low.

With viewership dropping 20-percent from a year ago to an average TV audience of 23.6-million total viewers.

This, according to ABC, citing data from Nielsen.

The average unit cost for a 30-second TV ad during the ceremony ranged from about $1,600 dollars to more than $2 million dollars according to the research firm Sqad.

ABC owns broadcast rights for the Oscars through 2028.

