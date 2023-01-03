(NBC) — “America’s Got Talent” has begun its winter run, with “AGT: All Stars” and this season promises to be even more global than ever before.

“I’m gonna tell you right now, this is ‘The World’s Got Talent,’” said “AGT” host Terry Crews.

“AGT All Stars” has pulled together past winners and fan favorites from the U.S. edition of the show.

“I was very surprised about how emotional I got because I’ve only been hosting this thing for about four years,” added Crews.

Those U.S. acts are competing against performers from more than 70 countries with their own editions of “Got Talent.”

“I feel like here is the melting pot, everyone coming together, again showing their acts,” said judge Heidi Klum. “And it’s been the most incredible experience.”

Even if it did not necessarily start that way.

“The first day, I thought was terrible, so I thought we’ve made a huge mistake, and then the following days, thank God, it got better and better and better,” said judge and show creator Simon Cowell.

Although there was the question of how well some of the international acts would translate stateside.

“I’ve got to admit, there were certain acts that didn’t work here and other acts, in reverse, I think did better in America than they did on the British show,” said Cowell.

Then again, not all the acts were impressed by all the judges.

“Here in America, I’m very special,” said Howie Mandel. “I’m really, really important.”

The winner will make an even bigger impression.

“It really is the best of the best,” said Klum. “If you love ‘Got Talent,’ I feel like you’ll love ‘All Stars'” even more.

Also appearing on the show’s premiere is Toledo, Ohio native, Calysta Bevier, who, at the age of 16, received Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer.

During her Season 11 audition in 2016, Bevier explained to the judges that she was a cancer survivor, before launching into Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song.” Now at 23, Bevier has returned to the series with her original song, “Head Held High.”

Watch “AGT: All Stars” at 8 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the winter premiere of “New Amsterdam” at 10 p.m.

‘AGT: All Stars’ Contestants

The 60 acts performing: