This image released by Paramount Network shows Kevin Costner in a scene from “Yellowstone.” (Paramount Network via AP)

DALLAS (KDAF) — The hit television show starring Kevin Costner Yellowstone will be filming in North Texas this week.

The mayor of Venus, Texas near Midlothian told users in the Venus Express Facebook group to watch out for traffic as parts of Venus will be blocked for filming.

“Yes, Yellowstone is coming to Venus. Yellowstone will be filming in Venus Tuesday November 15th. Traffic will be blocked at selected times. It is suggested to avoid driving in the downtown area. Please consider alternative Routes.”

The mayor also said there will be no parking on the square in Venus after 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.

