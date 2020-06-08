No more guns for Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam in ‘Looney Tunes’

Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam will not be using guns in the new 'Looney Tunes' series on HBO Max

(FOX NEWS) — That’s all folks. No more guns for Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam.

The newest iteration of the classic cartoon called “Looney Tunes Cartoons” will look a bit different than previous versions of the show.

Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam will no longer use guns.

Executive producer Peter Browngardt tells the New York Times because of the climate, “We’re not doing guns.”

But he also assures fans “We can do cartoony violence. TNT, the Acme stuff all that was kind of grandfathered in.”

Elmer Fudd first debuted on the show in 1940 and along with Yosemite Sam, was often seen in the possession of a firearm.

It is currently available to stream this month on HBO Max.

