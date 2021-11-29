New WTAMU art exhibition highlights collaboration between students

One of Mulkey’s works that is featured in the exhibition. Provided by WTAMU

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With its new art exhibition, students at West Texas A&M University will look back on their summer coursework in New Mexico through various works.

According to a news release, this exhibition, featuring pieces from three bachelor of fine arts students, opens Thursday (Dec. 2) and will be on display through Jan. 22, 2022, in the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery in Mary Moody Northen Hall on the university’s Canyon campus. The opening reception for the exhibition will be at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Jon Revett, the university’s Doris Alexander Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts and art program director, said in the release that the exhibition shows how students can work together and create a vision, even though different types of art.

The exhibition features works from Rosa Strydom, a senior studio art major from South Africa, as well as Justin Rogers and Caitlin Mulkey, both of whom are senior studio art majors from Amarillo. The course studied New Mexico modernism and the work of Emil Bisttram, the release stated.

“Justin Rogers considers himself a printmaker, Caitlyn Muley is a painter and Rosa Strydom is a sculptor,” Revett said in the release. “The rich dialogue that developed about their work facilitated its success, despite the differences in media, and each artists’ work is connected to the others in some way. The result is yet another excellent exhibit highlighting the diversity of work we produce in the WT art program, and we could not be prouder of these soon-to-be-graduates.”

According to the release, the gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays during the fall and spring semesters. The gallery is open by appointment on Fridays, Saturdays and during the holiday break.