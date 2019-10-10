New “Sesame Street” character with mother battling opioid addiction

Creators of the iconic children's television show are breaking boundaries again, tackling the tricky subject of opioid addiction.

(FOX NEWS) — A classic children’s TV show is preparing to tackle the opioid epidemic.

“Sesame Street’s” upcoming online special will explore the past of one of its characters named Karli.

The green puppet lives with foster parents on the show because of her birth mother’s addiction to opioids.

Karli will be joined by her human friend Salia whose parents are also in recovery for addiction.

Officials for the show say roughly six-million kids under the age of seven live with a parent facing problems with substance abuse.

The goal is to have Karli and Salia show kids they aren’t alone and how it’s okay to talk about their feelings.