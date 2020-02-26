New dating show looking to cast seniors

There's a new reality show for senior citizens looking for love.

(CNN) — Reality shows about relationships aren’t just for whippersnappers.

ABC is now casting senior citizens who are ready for romance.

It’s from the producers of The Bachelor.

The casting call says they are looking for men and women “in their golden years.”

Applicants have to be legal US residents, active, outgoing and single.

More information is posted on the network’s website.

