HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Peso Pluma is dominating global charts on Spotify as the most listened-to Mexican artist with a large social media following on TikTok.

Between April 7 and 13, Peso Pluma topped the global Spotify charts as the most-listened-to artist with two songs in the top 10.

Peso Pluma is set to perform Sept. 8 at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo for his Double P Tour.

His song with Eslabon Armando, Ella Baila Sola, was ranked No. 2 globally and his song with Yng Lvcas, La Bebe the Remix, ranked No. 5.

The 23-year-old Mexican rapper’s rise to fame is being recognized by many on TikTok who say he is “changing the game.”

This weekend Peso Pluma performed at Coachella with Becky G at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Fans are most attracted to his music for its corrido sound and modern lyrics.

Tickets to the Double P. Tour are on sale via TicketMaster.