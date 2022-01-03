New AMoA exhibition centers on 50-year anniversary of museum

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Museum of Art recently announced that it will celebrate its 50th-anniversary with a new exhibition as part of an annual series.

According to a news release, the Achievement in Art: Celebrating 50 years of AMoA’s Collection exhibition is scheduled to open at the museum, located at 2200 S Van Buren St., Jan. 15.

The exhibition celebrates the art collected by the Amarillo Museum of Art through its 50-year history, after first opening in 1972. The release states that artworks purchased by the museum over the years include works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Grace Hartigan and Andy Warhol. Works of various mediums, including photographs by Ansel Adams and paintings by Elaine de Kooning, have also been gifted to the museum.

Officials state the goal of the exhibition is for Amarillo residents to discover new works in the museum’s collection while revisiting some of the museum’s “most historically significant and iconic artworks,” the release said.

“The Amarillo Museum of Art’s collection is a diverse collection that reflects the interests and history of visual arts in Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle region,” Alex Gregory, the museum’s curator of art, said in the release. ” Artworks range from watercolor paintings by Georgia O’Keeffe that were completed in Canyon, Texas, to Japanese woodblock prints from the early 19th century. This exhibition showcases the most significant artworks acquired by the AMoA for the enrichment and education of the community and its visitors.”

The exhibition is scheduled to close March 27. For more information about the museum, visit its website.