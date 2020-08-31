Netflix will let non-subscribers watch some popular shows for free

Netflix has confirmed that popular shows and movies, such as "Stranger Things," "Bird Box," "The Two Popes" and others, will be available to non-subscribers for free

(FOX NEWS) — Netflix confirming popular shows and movies, like “Stranger things,” “Bird Box,” “The Two Popes,” will be available to non-subscribers for free.

The streaming giant making “Select Netflix original series and movies” available on desktop and android web browsers.

And while only the first episode of each show is available, Netflix will allow users to watch entire movies for free.

Before the show or movie starts, a 30-second skippable ad will stream.

