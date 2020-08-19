Netflix testing ‘shuffle play’ feature

Netflix rolls out test of new 'shuffle play' feature for indecisive viewers

(CNN) — If like some of us you’re too lazy to actually look for something to watch on Netflix — help is here.

You can now let Netflix stream titles to you at random, with the new shuffle-play feature the company is testing.

Like the automatically curated list of so-called “For you” titles, shuffle play picks content based on your viewing history or playlists.

But the new feature goes a step further actually playing the selection.

If you don’t like what you see, you skip ahead to the next title.

The streaming service built the feature for indecisive viewers who don’t quite know what they want to watch.

Right now shuffle play is available worldwide to a portion of Netflix users on connected tv devices like smart TVs and Roku.

The company will use the results of the test to build a permanent shuffle play feature.

More from MyHighPlains.com: