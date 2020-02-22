Netflix series explores the assassination of Malcolm X

FILE – In this May 16, 1963, file photo, civil rights leader Malcolm X speaks to reporters in Washington, D.C. “Who Killed Malcolm X?” currently streaming on Netflix dives into questions surrounding his assassination and allegations of a botched investigation. (AP Photo/file)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new Netflix series is tackling questions around the 1965 assassination of civil rights icon Malcolm X.

“Who Killed Malcolm X?” dives into questions surrounding his accused killers and allegations of a botched investigation. The series follows an activist-scholar who revisits the assassination through interviews and archives.

He argues that at least two of the men charged with the slaying were innocent and that the real killers got away.

Malcolm X was killed in Manhattan’s Audubon Ballroom by gunmen who opened fire during a speaking engagement in 1965. Friday marked the 55th anniversary of his death.

More from MyHighPlains.com: