Netflix drops new “Selena: The Series” trailer

"Selena: The Series" hits Netflix next year.

Singer. Songwriter. Model. Actress. Fashion designer.

Her name was Selena.

Now 24 years after her tragic murder, Netflix is telling the story of Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

Here’s a look at the first trailer for “Selena: The Series” with Christian Serratos in the title role.

The one-minute trailer shows Serratos looking over her script decked out in Selena’s signature look; feathered bangs, red lipstick and her iconic purple jumpsuit from her 1995 Houston Astrodome performance.

It’s a coming of age story about success, family, music and stardom.

The first part of the series hits Netflix next year with six, hour-long episodes.

