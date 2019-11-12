Netflix drops new “Selena: The Series” trailer

Singer. Songwriter. Model. Actress. Fashion designer.
Her name was Selena.
Now 24 years after her tragic murder, Netflix is telling the story of Selena Quintanilla-Perez.
Here’s a look at the first trailer for “Selena: The Series” with Christian Serratos in the title role.
The one-minute trailer shows Serratos looking over her script decked out in Selena’s signature look; feathered bangs, red lipstick and her iconic purple jumpsuit from her 1995 Houston Astrodome performance.
It’s a coming of age story about success, family, music and stardom.
The first part of the series hits Netflix next year with six, hour-long episodes.